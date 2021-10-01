SIM card re-registration starts today

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghanaians have to re-register their SIM cards



• The SIM will be linked to the Ghana Card



• The exercise will end in March 2022



The re-registration of SIM cards commences Friday, October 1, 2021.



The various telecommunications networks have sent out messages to remind their customers about the exercise and entreated them to partake in it.



The exercise is expected to end in March 2022.



According to the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the re-registration of the SIM cards is to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



This is to end the rising cybercrime issues in the country.



With the first stage of the registration process, you will have to link the SIM card to the Ghana Card via USSD (*404#).



For stage 2, you'll visit Visit your service provider (Agent or customer care) to complete this stage of the registration.



People who fail to re-register their SIM will have it blocked, the Communication Minister noted.



