SIM card re-registration is against human rights – Ras Mubarak

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A leading member of the Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, Ras Mubarak has stated that the sim card re-registration process is an infringement of the fundamental right of every Ghanaian.



According to him, the process involved in the re-registration is frustrating and problematic to every Ghanaian.



Ras Mubarak shared that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been adamant to the opinions and frustrations shared by ordinary Ghanaians. He further quizzed the government why other Ghanaians have been left to pay the negligence of another.



“The reactions from the government to us as citizens is undesirable. They are causing a lot of trouble and damage to every mobile user. How was it possible for mobile network providers to sell about 2000 sim cards to one person for their own criminal activities? Just because of the profits they yearn for. After due diligence and finding out the damage that has been done, you want us to pay for the crime. Imagine the inconvenience with Ghanaians, because the processes alone for the sim card re-registration are hectic. The March 21 deadline is obviously not realistic and unachievable,” he told Happy98.9 FM’s Isaac Kwaku Addae.



“The whole process is a total violation of the fundamental human right of every Ghanaian. Every Ghanaian has the right to property, therefore the sim card after purchase is a Ghanaian’s property. Therefore if someone decides to block sim because you failed to register, it is a violation of our rights,” he added.



He further urged the government to listen and demonstrate consideration towards Ghanaian citizens. He warned that should the government fail to have to listen to their plights, the ‘no calls day boycott’ strike will rain for several days.