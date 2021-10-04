SIM card re-registration: The state only paying for public education - NCA

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs at the National Communications Authority (NCA), Nana Defie Badu, has said the only cost to the state in the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise is the public education.



The re-registration of SIM cards commenced on Friday, October 1, 2021, and is expected to end on March 31, 2022.



Speaking on JoyNews' The Probe programme on Sunday, October 3, 2021, Nana Defie Badu said, the state is not overly burdened with the exercise because the NCA and the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are carrying some of the costs.



She said, “I am sure you may have seen from the online platforms of some of the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that they are actually sharing the communication that we are going with.”



“So, this SIM re-registration exercise is at no cost to the state whatsoever, we are not paying anything for this. The only cost to the state will be the cost of the public education,” Nana Defie Badu stated on the show.



The re-registration of SIM cards is to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



“People who fail to re-register their SIM will have it blocked, the Minister for Communication,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful noted.