SIM card re-registration: Some Ghanaians give varied commentaries on national exercise

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The re-registration of SIM card began on Friday, October 1, 2021



• The exercise is expected to end on March 31, 2022



• Some Ghanaians have partaken in the exercise, while others are yet to



Some Ghanaians have taken part in the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise which commenced Friday, October 1, 2021. Many more are expected to follow suit in the 6-month long exercise.



The exercise is intended to monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



Some Ghanaians who are yet to go through the process raised the concern that they do not have the Ghana card; the required ID for the re-registration of the SIM card.



"How do I re-register my SIM when my Ghana card is missing? Government needs to devise another strategy for persons without the Ghana card to be able to partake in the exercise," one of the interviewees in this category said.



"I’ve still not received my Ghana card. I was given the receipt after registering but up to now, I’ve not gotten the card, so I’ve not been able to re-register my SIM," another interviewee said.



Others on the other hand who have registered their card told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante that the process is not tedious.



They urged Ghanaians to dial the shortcode, *404# to follow the process to get their SIMs re-registered.



One of the interviewees said, "I re-registered by SIM card because I need it and if I don’t, it will be blocked after 6 months. I entreat everyone to partake in the ongoing exercise. It’s all about reading and not anything difficult."

With the first stage of the registration process, you will have to link the sim card to the Ghana Card via USSD (*404#).



At stage 2, you'll visit your service provider (Agent or customer care) to complete this stage of the registration.



People who fail to re-register their SIM will have it blocked, the Communication Minister noted.



