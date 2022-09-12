SIM card re-registration: NCA withdraws order for blockage of unregistered SIMs - Report

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has reportedly withdrawn its order for telecommunication companies (telcos) to limit call and data services to persons who have not re-registered their SIM cards.



According to citinewaroom.com, the withdrawal of the order was due to the public backlash after network service providers started implementation.



It added that since the withdrawal of the order the network operators (telcos) have stopped blocking services to unregistered SIM cards.



The NCA on September 5, 2022 announced that persons who have not registered their SIM cards will be barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.



The NCA in a statement explained the move forms part of punitive actions ahead of the SIM re-registration deadline which takes effect on September 30, 2022.



The NCA, however, reiterated that persons who fail to register their SIM cards before the September 30 deadline would have their numbers blocked permanently.



This decision of the NCA led to sector minister, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, being berated by the majority of Ghanaians with some even threatening suits.



The Civil society group, the Peoples Project, led by musician and politician, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly called A-Plus, filed a suit seeking an injunction against the NCA enforcing its 30 September 2022 deadline of blocking all unregistered SIM cards in the country.



The Minority Caucus of the Parliament of Ghana has also indicated that it will summon the NCA and the Ministry of Communications to answer questions on the blocking of unregistered SIM CARDS.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SARA