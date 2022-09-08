SIM Registration: What sanctions should we apply to you? - Sam George to Ursula as punitive measures bite

Politics of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As punitive measures against persons who have failed to register their SIM cards take effect, opposition Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has called out the Minister for Communications over what he says is her inactiveness.



The self-serving application introduced to help with the registration was finally released weeks after the minister had scheduled. However, she has further announced via a Facebook post that the September 30 deadline for registration will not be extended.



Responding to the minister's announcement, Sam George questioned what punitive measures should be instituted against the minister over issues bordering on the application's functionality.



"Dear Minister, I have read your post and I am surprised both you and the National Communications Authority Ghana in your respective releases have been silent on the self-service registration app you promised in your press conference. After a 24-day delay in release, the app is still unavailable on iOs store and has limited functionality on Google Playstore. What sanctions should we apply to you for your 'inaction'?" he wrote.





According to Sam George, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, instituting punitive measures against unregistered SIM owners failed to adhere to principles of public policy.



"The first principle of public policy should be as a service not as a punishment. Your penchant for punitive measures is what has seen a decline in the Telecommunications sector leading to the collapse of 2 MNOs and a weakening of the other 2 players. When you realise that you actually serve the people and not the reverse, a lot more attention may be given to the service experience as against a punishment regime," he stated.



Some of the punitive measures against unregistered SIM card owners include being barred from receiving and making calls as well as accessing data services.



But according to Sam George, it is rather wrong for the minister to say persons affected by the punitive measures are bearing the cost of their indications.



Read the full statement by the Ningo Prampram MP below:



Dear Minister,



I have read your post and I am surprised both you and the National Communications Authority Ghana in your respective releases have been silent on the self-service registration app you promised in your press conference. After a 24-day delay in release, the app is still unavailable on iOs store and has limited functionality on Google Playstore. What sanctions should we apply to you for your 'inaction'?



The first principle of public policy should be as a service not as a punishment. Your penchant for punitive measures is what has seen a decline in the Telecommunications sector leading to the collapse of 2 MNOs and a weakening of the other 2 players. When you realise that you actually serve the people and not the reverse, a lot more attention may be given to the service experience as against a punishment regime.



You state that a deprivation of service would be due to inaction on the part of citizens. I would want to ask you if the following categories of Ghanaians also fall under your 'inaction' tag;



1. Ghanaians who have registered since 2018 but have due to administrative challenges at the NIA not received their cards



2. Ghanaians who have registered, received their cards but have errors on the cards warranting new cards that are yet to be processed



3. Ghanaians who have misplaced their cards and have applied for replacement but are yet to receive their cards



4. Ghanaians who have gone to queue for registration of the Ghana Card but have been given data capture dates in October



5. Ghanaians who are currently resident outside Ghana but have active SIM cards but cannot register since they have no Ghana Cards and your app is deficient



6. Ghanaians who are unable to register for the Ghana Card due to health incapacitating but rely on their phones for critical care service

Honourable Minister, have you considered the principle you so eloquently espoused recently in Koforidua as you opposed portions of the anti-LGBTQI bill at the Committee level? The principle that it is better for a hundred guilty persons to go free that one innocent person to be unjustly punished? How have your punitive measures addressed the categories of person listed above.



Yes, you may have administrative powers conferred on you as Minister but Article 296 of the Constitution defines the boundaries of the exercise of those powers. This action is to say the least outside those boundaries.



I am confident that just as I pointed out to you on your stance on Conditional Access and you refused to oblige, the Courts may, as we saw this week with their ruling against you and the NCA in favour of GIBA, be instrumental in reigning you in.



I look forward to the budget hearings later this year on behalf of the over 4 million Ghana who have still been unable to receive their Ghana Cards.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







GA/SEA