SIM Card re-registration: Ghanaians complain of spending long hours under sun to register

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reregistration exercise to end on March 31



Telcos should get more service points, Ghanaians advocate



Some Ghanaians defy COVID-19 protocols at re-registration centres



Telcos in Ghana have seen numerous people throng in to reregister their sim cards with their Ghana Cards, amidst the rise in Coronavirus cases.



The reregistration exercise which is scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, is currently at its peak.



Some Ghanaians have however bemoaned the stress they face just to register their SIM cards, wasting hours in long queues under the burning sun.



Some poured out their frustrations when GhanaWeb visited a telco office at Madina.



“The challenges are obvious. The service companies should look at the situation. Getting our customers to stand in the sun for 2 to three hours is not fair, if they could increase the service points and categorise them into age groups, it will reduce the time spent under the sun and make the exercise move faster,” an elderly man who had spent hours under the sun bemoaned.



Another man who was growing impatient due to the scorching sun and long queue also said, “I wanted to reregister, but I was reluctant in coming because of the long queue.”



Below is the video







Bacakground



The Ministry of Communication and Digitisation issued a directive to all Ghanaians to re-register their existing SIM cards with the National Identification card; Ghana Card.



Some Ghanaians are however still in the process of acquiring their Ghana Card since the operation of registering Ghanaians started, some persons who have registered are also yet to receive their cards.



Some persons resort to sleeping at Ghana card registration centres just to have an opportunity to re-register.