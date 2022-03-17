SIM Card re-registration: Extend deadline or face legal action - Sam George warns

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NCA announces SIM card re-registration exercise



Ghanaians lament haphazard implementation of directive



Communications Ministry give SIM users March 31 deadline to reregister SIM



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has served notice of supporting legal action against the National Communication Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communication if these two state institutions do not extend the deadline for SIM card re-registration.



According to him, there should be an extension of the deadline due to the numerous challenges confronting persons who are participating in the registration exercise.



He opined that Ghanaians deserve better in participating in the process.



Sam George has thus given the two government establishments the end of the week to ensure the extension of the deadline is announced.



“If by close of this week, the Ministry of Communications does not extend the SIM card re-registration deadline due to the obvious challenges Ghanaians are facing, I would support legal action against the Ministry and its agency, the @NCAGhana. Ghanaians deserve better,” he tweeted.



The Ministry of Communications through the NCA, has in the past few months been undertaking the SIM card re-registration exercise.



Persons desiring to re-register their SIM cards are to present only the Ghana card [ECOWAS card] as a document for the process.



The initial rollout of the initiative was characterized by long queues at the registration outlets leading to a group of eminent persons staging a “No Calls Day” in protest of the haphazard nature of the process.



However, in recent times, the process has been decentralized thus eliminating long queues as witnessed earlier.