SIM Card Re-registration: Some Ghanaians are like 'vultures' - Prof Kofi Agyekum

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum, is overwhelmed with shock over the behaviour of some Ghanaians towards the SIM re-registration exercise.



The Professor, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", alarmingly sought to understand why a large number of subscribers have refused to re-register their SIM cards with the Ghana Card and waiting till the September 30th deadline nears before they rush to their network providers in an attempt to engage in this significant exercise.



According to the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, the number of subscribers re-registering their SIM cards has fallen to 5,861 on August 19, 2022, from about 235,000 recorded on July 31, 2022, when the re-registration was to end but the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced another extension.



This represents a 98% decline, according to the association's data.



Reacting to the report, Opanyin Agyekum likened some Ghanaians to a "vulture".



He proverbially recounted how a vulture takes pride in scavenging refuse dump for food and wait for the rains to fall in the hope to do a responsible thing but returns to the dump site when the rains decline.



"Some of us are like the vulture sitting on the tree and saying I will build my house tomorrow," he said.



He, however, urged a lot of Ghanaians who haven't re-registered their SIM cards to advise themselves before the deadline.



