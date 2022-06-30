SIC Life supports Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation with 20,000 branded exercise books

Regional News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: Pamela Boateng

On Friday, June 17 2022, Mr. Kwaku Appiah-Menka II (Managing Director-SIC Life), Mr. Okyere Darko (Kumasi Branch Manager) and some staff of the Kumasi Branch office presented 20,000 branded exercise books and an undisclosed cheque amount to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.



The donation will support the King's social impact initiatives in the areas of education, water and sanitation, culture and heritage, health as well as some unique projects.



In presenting the items, Mr. Kwaku Appiah-Menka II stated that SIC Life would like to expand its tentacles by supporting other educational projects.



‘As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we focus more on education. Education is one of the sectors we have really been focusing on over the years. For the past ten (10) years, SIC Life has been a headline sponsor of the Ghana Teacher Prize and this year, we have decided to spread our tentacles to ensure that we further assist other educational initiatives and one of such that we really want to identify with is the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation,’ Mr. Appiah-Menka II said.



He further added that, ‘Today, in my stead as the MD of SIC Life, we are here to donate 20,000 branded exercise books and a cheque towards this worthy cause. The Company would like to be very much associated with the Foundation and also identify with the things that you do. On behalf of my Board, Management and Staff, this is what we have to assist the good works that the Foundation is undertaking.’



The Foundation's Board Chairman, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to SIC Life. He also urged the company to contribute to the Foundation's STEM project, which is currently being promoted.



‘This is good news; we really appreciate the gesture. It is always good to be philanthropic. Education is our primary objective and STEM is one the areas we are currently championing. Your generosity is very much appreciated. We will keep you up to date with all the programs we will run in the course of the year,’ the Board Chairman noted.



SIC Life has demonstrated a strong CSR practice over the years by supporting good causes in a variety of disciplines, most notably education, sports, and health, among others.









This donation is part of the Company’s commitment to society through socio-economic initiatives for society's development through a holistic approach that includes working and collaborating with selected institutions that seek to positively impact the communities they serve.



The Board Chairman, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, and the Executive Director, Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh, accepted the items on behalf of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.