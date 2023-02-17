SHS placement saga: Adutwum protecting staff who was bribed GH¢7,000 - Apaak alleges

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has alleged that the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is protecting a staff at his ministry who took GH¢7000 for school placement.



According to the MP, a report by a committee set up by the Education Ministry to investigate the incident showed that someone used the minister's pin code to illegally place a student in a grade A Senior High School.



Dr. Apaak, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Adutwum admitted to sharing his pin with some of his staff for the placement but failed to disclose the identity of the person who made the said placement.



"The report indicated that only two people had the pin codes (password) to have access to grade "A" schools such as Achimota, Presec, and Wesley girls. And these two people are the Minister for Education and the Director General for the Ghana Education Service (GES).



"…Prof Opoku Amankwah (who was the Director General of the GES when the said placement was made) said that he was locked out of the system when the said placement was made and the only person who can do that is the minister.



"The minister also admitted to the committee that did the investigation that he had given his pin code to some of his staff, but he failed to give the identity or identities of the persons he had given his pin code to... This only means that the minister is shielding somebody. Why is the minister refusing to give the identity of someone who has done wrong?" he said.



The MP said that the committee that investigated the matter does not have the mandate to determine issues of corruption.



He added that for the investigation on the issue to be exhaustive, the Office of the Special Prosecutor must conduct a full-scale inquiry into it.



