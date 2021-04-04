SHS graduate sells packed fufu on the streets to support single mother

Regional News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

After completing senior high school, it is expected that an individual pursues tertiary institution but such dreams could be cut short due to some unforeseen circumstances.



Eunice Ganyo completed Anum Senior High School in 2018 but has not been able to further her education due to her father’s demise.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Eunice indicated that being the firstborn, she is saddled with several responsibilities including supporting her mom's business in order to cater for her other siblings



Eunice's mother owns a ’chop bar’ along the Tema motorway but she brings packed orders to the hawkers in traffic due to the distance.



She still holds the dream to further her education and become a nurse one day.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



