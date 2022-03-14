SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 March 2022
Video of man assaulting alleged sex worker goes viral
Man in viral video identified as driver of Aggrey Memorial SHS headmaster
Police continue investigation into assault on alleged sex worker after arrest of suspect
The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver who was captured in a viral video assaulting an alleged female sex worker.
GhanaWeb on Saturday, March 12, 2022, reported on the said viral video in which the driver now identified as Godwin Bayor alias Yaw, was captured by an eyewitness abusing the woman believed to be a commercial sex worker.
The eyewitness is heard on multiple occasions confronting the said driver as he further assaulted his victim who is also seen bleeding profusely and spotting a battered face.
An update issued on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service said the driver was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with the Cape Coast Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).
“The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, 2022, at Cape Coast.
“His arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night. The victim subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Cape Coast, today Sunday, March 13, 2022,” the police statement said.
According to the police, the suspect has been held in custody while an investigation into the matter is being pursued.
Ghanaian female journalist, Bridget Otoo, who had earlier led a social media campaign for the arrest of the suspect, had indicated that Yaw Bayor is the driver of the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial Institute in Cape Coast.
UPDATE: The man in the video is called Yaw, a driver to the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial school in cape coast @GhPoliceService— Bridges (@Bridget_Otoo) March 12, 2022
I have done the work for you, please arrest him. https://t.co/zpq9hwOdGp
Hello everyone,— Bridges (@Bridget_Otoo) March 13, 2022
I have spoken to the woman (name withheld) in the viral video who had been beaten by the man with the government vehicle. She was overwhelmed by all that is going on and obviously hasn’t experienced anything like it.