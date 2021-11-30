SEND Ghana presents 149 awards to performing stakeholders

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: GNA

SEND Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has presented 149 awards to the most performing stakeholders in the implementation of the People For Health (P4H) project.



The awards included 131 certificates to 25 members of five District Citizen Monitoring Committee (DCMC) and six Community Health Officers (Chaos) in five districts of the Eastern Region.



Eighteen citations were presented to the four Water and Sanitation Management Team (WSMT), five Community Health Management Committees (CHMC), five Community Health-based and Planning Services (CHPS), one Community Radio, one Health Management Team (DHMC), one Focal NGO and one Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly.



Speaking at the second closeout conference of the P4H project held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, applauded the awardees for contributing greatly to the success of the project.



He said the project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was initiated five years ago to strengthen Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in advocating their challenges and empowering their participation in health service deliveries.



Mr. Acheampong also commended stakeholders for rekindling communal spirit in the civil society organisations during the implementation process, saying, “Feats can be chalked when civil organisations are regarded as developmental allies.”



Touching on some developmental projects which have been established under the P4H project, he said: “Mechanised boreholes have been provided in a number of underserved communities within, specifically, Lower Manya Krobo, Akuapem North and Birim South Assemblies.”



He urged key health stakeholders to explore ways of sustaining the gains of the projects.



The Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Arko Akoto-Ampaw, appealed to SEND Ghana to extend the P4H project to other districts as it has made a great impact on the health sector in the region.



“In our request, we want more funding or a scale-up of the project to other districts rather than seeing a closeout.”



The Executive Director of SEND West Africa and Chief of Party for P4H, Mr. Saphia Kamara, said the project was implemented in 375 civil societies of 20 districts in Ghana.



Five regions were targeted- Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Oti, and Northern regions, and implementing partners were Send Ghana, Ghana News Agency, and Pensplusbytes.