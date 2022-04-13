SDG 3: First Lady advocates regular check-ups, better lifestyle choices

Health News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said despite the fact that Ghana has made some strides combatting infectious diseases “we need to take a critical look at non-communicable diseases, especially cancer which typically invokes fear and helplessness.”



She advised that to prevent and detect non-communicable diseases early, “we need to step up education, targeting improved awareness, prompt screening, early diagnosis and treatment by trained professionals.”



“We also need to promote periodic regular check-ups, whilst encouraging better lifestyle choices,” she added.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said these on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 when she joined the First Lady of Congo Brazzaville, Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, the World Health Organization (WHO), The Ghana and Norwegian Governments and various stakeholders at the strategic dialogue meeting on non-communicable diseases and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) to discuss actionable steps that will get the nation closer to SDG 3.



SDG 3 is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.