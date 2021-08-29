SDD-UBIDS governing Council calls on Minister

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Governing Council of the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), at the weekend, called on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, to among other things, court his support in the discharge of their duties.



Mr Kweku Painstil, the Chairman of the Council, indicated that the Council would not be able to execute its mandate without the collaborative support of the Minister.



He noted that the President had reposed trust in them by appointing them to the Council saying, "the responsibility is difficult but we must discharge to the best of our ability".



Mr Kweku observed that building the right rapport with the Minister would enable the Council to achieve its mandate of developing the University.



Dr. Salih commended the team for the courtesy shown him and stressed the need for strong collaboration to move the university forward.



He explained that the people of the Region had yearned for a university for a very long time, and that the SDD-UBIDS was dear to the heart of the people.



He urged the governing council to work assiduously to resolve all challenges there, to ensure the needs of the people were met, saying, "the university does not belong to only Upper West, it belongs to Ghana".



Dr. Salih pledged maximum support to the University and the Council for it to achieve its mandate.



The Minister said he was lobbying the international community for support for the school, including the creation of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre.



Mr Painstil was accompanied by other members of the Council, including Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area.