SDA Church introduces manual to grow children’s prayer habits

Religion of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: GNA

Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) has introduced Children’s Ministries Prayer Manual to empower children and enable them grow in stature and wisdom and in the favour of God.



The manual highlights and provides learning for children on how to pray as well as the types of prayer models and also contains several prayer activities to facilitate learning.



Madam Cecilia Betty Brown, author of the manual and Director of Accra City Conference (ACC) Children’s Ministries, speaking at the launch said the book would provide solutions to children in both their spiritual and social lives.



She said it would help prevent the children from learning inappropriate religious lives from the internet, especially the social media platforms, as ‘social media had become modern-day pulpit.'



Madam Brown said it would teach the youngsters on family and friendship prayers, adding that it would inculcate in them the need to strengthen family bonds and other relationships.



She said the manual was one of the tools for teachers in the Children Department of the Church to meaningfully engage the children when Church service was over.



"The Church has other important plans for the children such as the development of devotional guide for the kids and other important things," she added.



Madam Brown said the manual was for every Christian irrespective of the denomination and called on Christians to get a copy of the book to help train the youngsters to be responsible and better citizens in the country.



Dr. Nathan Teye Odonkor, Pastor of the Labone SDA Church and Executive Secretary of the ACC of SDA, said inculcating prayer habits into the lives of children was key to growth of a family and the nation as a whole.



He said it would teach the children to be better leaders and development bearers in the Ghanaian communities and not only the Church.



“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it, (Proverbs 22:26),” he quoted.



Dr Odonkor said that the manual would guide the children to be righteous and God fearing as they grow.



He urged Christian parents to endeavour to patronise the prayer manual for their children to build them spiritually.