SC throws out Barker-Vormawor manhandling suit

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A suit filed by the lawyers of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor challenging his arraignment at the district court has been struck out by the Supreme Court.



The apex court said the suit did not properly invoke its jurisdiction.



The court was also perplexed by why the lawyers of the activist were rather not fighting for bail for their client as advised by a District Court Magistrate on 28 February 2022.



The Cambridge PhD student was sacked from the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, 28 February 2022.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor was making his second appearance in court.



He engaged the judge in an argument when the court sought to clarify from his lawyer about his application seeking the court’s jurisdiction on personal liberty.



The accused person noted that he “will not glorify the court.”



The judge then asked his lawyers to take him out of the court.



The convener has been charged with treason felony by the police.



He made his first appearance at the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, 14 February 2022, and was denied bail and subsequently remanded into custody.



Presiding judge Eleanor Barnes said taking into consideration the nature of the offense, her court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.



She, however, directed that Mr. Barker-Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer and three family members from 10 am to 4 pm daily.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK, for making suggestive coup threats on social media.



The police have indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic."