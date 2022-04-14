SC ruling on Assin North MP: It is well – Xavier-Sosu tells Quayson

Politics of Thursday, 14 April 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has commiserated with the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson over his restrainment as a lawmaker by the Supreme Court.



“Hon. James Quayson, I am so much in pain but I need you to remember that It doesn’t matter what life throws at you. Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit,” the Madina MP wrote in a post on Facebook, Wednesday, 14 April 2022.



Mr. Xavier-Sosu continued: “There are many instances where minority views eventually become the majority. It’s all a matter of time. Keep believing your dreams and stand strong. It is well.”



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.



A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.



The petitioner had prayed to the apex court that James Gyakye Quayson’s continuous stay in office despite a High Court Judgment annulling his election offended the constitution, and was not fair to the people of Assin North.



The Cape Coast High Court had ruled that Mr. Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



The embattled MP had been challenging the decision by the high court at the Supreme Court.