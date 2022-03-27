SC ruling: Kweku Baako cites 2003 Hansard to affirm MPs ‘sub-culture’ of absenteeism

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Editor In Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has cited a Hansard of 2003 to buttress a point he has repeatedly made relative to the failure of Parliament to reach a quorum.



According to him, the issue of absenteeism by Members of Parliament, MPs, was the principal reason for failure to achieve quorum in successive Parliaments under the Fourth Republic.



Baako reproduced text from the official Hansard of August 2003 with then-Speaker Peter Ala Adjetey presiding over proceedings.



In the said record, Ala Adjetey is heard cautioning MPs to prioritize the sitting of the day because without doing so, there was no way the business of the House could proceed.



What Ala Adjetey said:



“Yesterday, as you know, WE WERE NOT ABLE TO PUT OUR RESOLUTION BECAUSE WE DID NOT HAVE THE REQUISITE NUMBER. HOWEVER, IF YOU LOOK AT PAGE 3 YOU WILL FIND THAT THE REQUISITE NUMBER IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE BEEN PRESENT. THE ONLY EXPLANATION CAN BE THAT SOME HON MEMBERS CAME BUT THEY DID NOT STAY FOR LONG.



"So, I would appeal to Hon Members that today is the last Sitting day; that those who come in should make it a point to stay in so that AT THE TIME WHEN WE WANT TO PUT THE QUESTION, WE WILL BE ABLE TO PUT THE QUESTION. OTHERWISE, WE WILL FIND OURSELVES HAVING TO CLOSE THIS SPECIAL MEETING WITHOUT BEING ABLE TO RESOLVE OR TO COMPLETE THE WORK OR PART OF THE WORK FOR WHICH THE MEETING WAS SUMMONED.”



In expressing his opinion on the development, the veteran journalist said absenteeism has historically been the problem hindering legislative business not a recent Supreme Court ruling handed down on March 9, 2022.



In the said ruling, the apex court ordered that Deputy Speakers could be counted in the formation of quorum and that they retained their votes even when presiding.



Parliament has since that ruling seen Minority MPs insist that without a quorum for conducting business and or voting on issues, the House cannot proceed, oftentimes citing the fact that they are enforcing the orders of the Supreme Court.



What Kweku Baako said:



Baako counters that argument stating thus: “Isn't it obvious that in 2003, and long before the 9th March, 2022 Supreme Court judgment relative to the issues of quorum and voting rights of Deputy Speakers, the "sub-culture of MPs absenteeism" coupled with the lack of discipline and punctuality on the part of our legislators as well as its attendant/accompanying effects on parliamentary quorum and decision-making; had been here with us?



“The 9th March, 2022 Supreme Court judgment did not initiate this "sub-culture" and the failure of the House to do Business or take certain Decisions in recent times. And has absolutely nothing to do with the absence of the requisite numbers as required by the Constitution (Articles 102 and 104(1) and the Standing Orders of Parliament!



“A critical, historical scrutiny of The Hansard would underscore that anytime the issue of lack of quorum was raised on the floor of the House or in the Chamber relative to Articles 102 and 104(1), the appropriate Standing Order (Order 48(1 & 2) was invoked/applied to cure the mischief anticipated by the framers of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament!



“It is grossly misleading and fallacious to blame the 9th March, 2022 Supreme Court judgment for the spate of absenteeism and failure to either do Business or take Decisions in the House!” he added.



