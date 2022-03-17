SC ruling: Justice Abdullai ignored my advice not to go for review – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has stated that Justice Abdullai has ignored his earlier warnings to avoid a judicial review for his hearing in the interpretation of the voting right of the presiding Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



According to him, Ghana practices the sovereignty of the constitution that is the rule of law unlike the early years after we gained independence.



“Ghana is no more practicing sovereignty of the parliament but rather constitutionalism. That is whatever the constitution says is what we live by. So, it baffles me and amuses me when I hear people say parliament is sovereign,” he told Sefah Danquah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Dabe” political talk show.



He also revealed that, he led the charge to applaud his colleague for making such a courageous move to test the sovereignty and supremacy of the rule of law.



However, advised him to avoid a review since it comes as a loss and dent on his dignity.



“Justice Abdulai is my junior and applauded him when he decided to go to the Supreme Court for an interpretation of the Deputy Speaker’s right to vote on the floor of Parliament.



"However, I advised him not to get this issue to a review or else disgrace awaits him. Meanwhile, he has ignored my advice and aligned with John Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi.



‘…The case is now at 7-0 and now that he has decided to go for review, there could be only additional two Judges. Now that you’re owing 7 and we assume the two Judges will vote in your favor, it still will end in 7-2.



"So, he should accept he has already lost and the amount of money he would pay for a judicial review is very huge. It is also highly unlikely for a Supreme Judge decision to be overturned it’s novel and has never happened before,” Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said.



This was after Justice Abdullai, a private legal practitioner and plaintiff in the case that sought for the Supreme Court’s interpretation on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament when presiding, says he will go for a review.



He claimed the unanimous ruling on the interpretation of Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana by the highest court of the country was not definite on the Deputy Speakers’ casting vote when the need arose on the floor of the House.



The apex court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, ruled that Deputy Speakers presiding over proceedings in Parliament had the right to vote on matters and to be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making in Parliament.