SC corrected a wrong with ruling against Assin North MP – Political Scientist

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political Scientist, Mohammed Abass says the Supreme Court ruling preventing the Assin North MP from holding himself out as MP is to settle a political dispute and right the wrong.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Starr Today Wednesday, Mr. Abass noted that democracy comes with legal principles that must be followed.



“I see what has transpired as part of the democratic processes and we must allow to it roll to its logical conclusion. The important thing for us as citizens is to back the processes, give it our support so that going forward we will learn from the outcome. So at the front end we will do the right thing in order not to get to this stage all the time.



“In the first place, we are talking about representation, and representation is key and fundamental in democracy, so we want the right person and not just any body there. If that person is not the one qualified to be there that rather is wrong for the people who are there. Because this person who is representing us is not qualified is not the legitimate person even by law to be there,” Mr. Abass noted.



He continued “So that is even worse, that is how we have to look at it, it’s even worse to have the wrong person there so the court coming in, is to determine the situation and put the matter to a finality in terms of legitimacy and legality. These two words must be seen as converging before the right thing is seen as done.”



The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 has by a majority decision ruled that the Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson cannot continue holding himself out as a lawmaker for the constituency.



The Apex court in a 5-2 ruling said the application from the plaintiff Michael Ankomah Nimfah succeeds.



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.



While Justice Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented, Jones Dotse, as Court President, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi granted the application.