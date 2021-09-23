SALL district to be inaugurated in a month – Dan Botwe

Regional News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, has revealed that the Guan District which is made up of people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) in the Oti region will soon be inaugurated.



The people have been without an administrative district after the Oti Region was created out of the Volta Region in 2019.



Mr Dan Botwe told TV3’s Alfred Ocansey in an exclusive interview that the district will be inaugurated in less than a month.



The Okere MP said that all the necessary consultations had been done with the chiefs and other traditional rulers from all the four paramountcy.



All the chiefs, he said, have endorsed the decision to inaugurate the district.



“The Guan District I am very sure will be inaugurated in a matter of weeks and I am talking of in less than a month it will be inaugurated.



“We have done a lot of consultations. I led a delegation to Guan myself, I chose a date and I went there, it is not as if somebody gave an ultimatum to go there.



“We have been discussing, talking because there is a peculiar situation in that area. It is important that when we are doing these things I believe in a lot of stakeholder consultations especially with the Chiefs in those areas.



“You have four paramountcy in that area so we met and one of the key people who had championed that agenda is our eminent statement Dr Obed Asamoah.



“We met and he was also involved, and all the chiefs. I remember we asked each of the four traditional areas to speak and confirm whether there are ready for the inauguration and they all spoke and said they were ready for it.”