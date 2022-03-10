SALL: I’m ever ready for another election in Buem – Kofi Adams

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attorney General's call for fresh polls in Buem 'a joke', Kofi Adams



SALL has no representation in Parliament



We have an incompetent government, Kofi Adams



The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, has said he is ready to contest in another election if there is an annulment of the election results of the Buem Constituency.



According to him, even though reelection is not the solution for SALL, he will still contest if that is the only option to rectify the anomaly of some traditional residents in the Guan district who were denied the opportunity to vote in the 2020 elections.



He added that the solution to solving the current issues surrounding SALL is the creation of the new Guan district which could lead to the creation of an additional constituency to Buem.



“I am ready for any election any day that will include all these four traditional areas in Buem if that is what government is proposing. I don’t mind if they say the law says that is what must be done. But clearly, that is not the way it should be, that is not the solution. The question is for you to present the C.I. for the creation of the Guan constituency now,” he said.



Godfred Dame said fresh elections in the constituency would give the people of SALL the right representation.



"The way to go if we want to achieve representation of the SALL areas in the lifetime of this Parliament is to ensure that proper areas that have been allocated within proper constituencies duly created by law are given their right to vote in proper elections properly conducted to duly elect Members of Parliament. Thus, a proper election ought to be conducted to elect a Member of Parliament to represent all of the people in the Buem Constituency, as mandated by C. I. 128," he said.



Background



The Guan District made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, was created following a Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.



The district was previously part of the Hohoe Municipal (District Electoral Areas and Designation of Units) Instrument, 2014. C. I. 85. However, the area was placed in the Oti Region in the Referendum (Creation of New Regions) Regulations, 2018 C. I. 109 of November 30 2018, as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of the six new regions.



Consequently, Guan was made part of the Oti Region in Oti Region Instrument, 2019 C. I. 112 on February 8 2019. It was also included in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region as provided in the District Electoral Areas and Designation of Unit Assemblies.



However, the people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the Presidential election. This followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020. The disenfranchisement has so far triggered many reactions, with many concerned Ghanaians calling for the issue to be addressed ahead of the 2024 general election.