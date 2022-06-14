S/R: Police probe two soldiers for rape

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Savannah Regional Police Command is investigating a case in which two soldiers are alleged to have raped a nursing student at Damango.



The suspects, Trooper/Private Oduro Blessing and Trooper/Private Baba Anthony both of the 155 Armored Regiment allegedly attacked and raped the victim in turns when she stepped out of her hostel to make a phone call at midnight on 12th June, 2022.



The victim is receiving the needed medical and psychosocial support while the investigation continues.