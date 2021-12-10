S/R: Police hunt for 4 suspected robbers who killed two persons

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Savanah Regional Police Command is pursuing four suspected armed robbers who attacked a mobile money vendor at Sawla on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



According to the Police, the youth who witnessed the dastardly act, in their pursuit to get the armed robbers arrested, were shot at in the process.



Two young men were allegedly killed by suspected armed robbers in a broad day robbery in Sawla in the savannah region.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the suspected robbers, four in number and in face masks, attacked some phone shops in the Sawla township and made away with phones, cash and valuables.



The deceased persons are said to be part of a group of young men who chased after the robbers after the robbery.



The robbers started shooting into the crowd killing, two and injuring three others.



The Police are still investigating the matter and has assured the public it would update them on the matter.