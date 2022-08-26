S/R: Development projects of the NPP unmatched since independence - Abu Jinapor

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has thrown a big challenge of his preparedness to debate anyone on development in Gonjaland under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as compared with other governments over the past 5 years.



He said that the development projects of the NPP in the Savannah Region is unmatched and unprecedented since independence.



Jinapor was addressing the Chiefs and people of the Savannah Region following the visit of President Nana Akufo-Addo Addo.



The Damongo MP used the opportunity to commend the Akufo Addo-led government for the numerous developmental projects springing up in every part of the Savannah Region, adding that since independence, Gonjaland and for that matter, the Savannah Region has never witnessed such transformation.



He mentioned job creation, health, education, agriculture, road construction and the provision of portable drinking water as some of the achievements so far chalked by the government.



The MP further disclosed that a regional hospital and a University would be constructed in the Savannah region with water expected to be flowing in Damongo and it’s environs very soon following the commencement of the Damongo water project later this year.



Mr Jinapor also reiterated the love President Akufo Addo has for the Savannah Region and that is why he is visiting the region for the 9th time since he became President of Ghana, adding that it is unprecedented that a sitting President for the first time is spending two days and passing two nights in Damongo the Savannah Regional capital during his working visit to the region.



Meanwhile President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the people of the Savannah region that work on the Damongo water project will start by the end of 2022.



He said “What I can say is that now every step to be able to bring the project on stream has been completed and I can say with considerable confidence that by the end of this year the Damongo, as well as the Tamale water projects, will be on scream to deal with the issue of water for the people”



According to him, the water project in Damongo is a great issue for the good people of the Savannah region, and assured that government will do everything possible to ensure that the project is completed on time for the benefit of the region.



On roads, President Nana Addo said the NPP government started some 159 road projects of which 24 have been completed in the Savannah region.