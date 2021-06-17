Rwandan delegation explores bilateral business opportunities in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: GNA

A Rwandan delegation comprising of government officials and relevant stakeholders in the private sector are in the country to explore bilateral opportunities in business, tourism and economic development.



The visit is in response to an earlier visit in March, this year, by a Ghanaian delegation to Rwanda to promote regional cooperation, tourism and trade.



It was also in anticipation of greater collaboration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The Ghana Export Promotion Centre (GEPA) in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), have organized a series of events to allow the visiting delegation to explore investment prospects within key sectors in the Ghanaian economy.



They cover tourism, education, mining and financial technology.



Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, welcoming the group as part of its tour of the Region, mentioned that Ashanti was noted for its cultural, tourism, mineral prospecting and business development potentials.



“With the rich culture, minerals and attractive sites, the Ashanti Region has all it takes for businesses to thrive."



“The Region has been popular and recognized as one of the commercial hubs for neighbouring countries to transact businesses”.



Mr. Osei-Mensah urged the group to direct more attention to some natural resources in the Region including Lake Bosomtwe, the only natural lake in West Africa, Bomfobiri Waterfalls, Bobiri Butterfly Sanctuary, and Atwea Mountains.



He believed the investors could establish hotels for tourists around these areas for ready markets and help grow the national and international economies.



Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Ghana, pledged that Rwanda was poised to forge stronger business ties with Ghana.



She was optimistic the current COVID-19 pandemic would not hinder activities for the bilateral ties between the two countries.



The delegation was led by Ms. Belise Akaliza, Director for the Rwandan Development Board.