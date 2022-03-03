Russian invasion: Home is the best place to be – Deputy Foreign Minister to Ghanaians refusing to return

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine who have rejected the government’s offer to be evacuated, due to the ongoing war, to rethink their decision.



He said that those refusing to be evacuated are risking their lives, adding their attempts to migrate to other European countries might not be possible, myjoyonline.com reports.



Some Ghanaians living in Ukraine are reported to have rejected the government’s offer to be evacuated from the country, saying that they would risk their lives in Ukraine rather than return to Ghana to face the economic challenges in the country.



“It is not advisable to say that you’re not coming. You have come from a traumatic situation, a warzone into a safe place. The safest place to be is to be at home.



“The EU countries are also very much alert because they know that people will try, and especially their focus will be on people of African descent. So they’ve got their antennas up. I will sincerely appeal to them that having gone through what they’ve been through, the best thing is not to continue in unchartered waters, just come home,” Ampratwum-Sarpong is quoted to have said on JoyNews.



Meanwhile, on March 1, 2022, the first batch of Ghanaian students in Ukraine being evacuated by the government arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.



The 24 are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave beleaguered Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday, February 27 indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine are expected to touch down in Ghana soon.