You are here: HomeNews2022 07 27Article 1591058

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Russian Embassy provides evidence to prove Ukraine invasion not cause of Ghana’s economic woes

« Prev

Next »

Comments (28)

Listen to Article

Russian president, Vladimir Putin Russian president, Vladimir Putin

The Russian Embassy in Ghana has provided evidence to reiterate its earlier claims that the invasion of Ukraine is not to be blamed for Ghana’s increasing food prices.

The Russian Embassy on July 1, tweeted that it was wrong to blame Russia for increasing food prices on the African continent.

According to the Embassy, the Ghanaian media had fallen for a ploy by the West to blame Russia for increasing food prices worldwide.

In a new tweet on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Russian Embassy provided a detailed list of imports from other countries to back its claims that the invasion of Ukraine has nothing to do with Ghana’s economic woes.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 28 comment(s), give your comment