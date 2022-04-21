Russia war effect: ‘It’s a state-to-state affair, gov’t will respond accordingly’ - Buaben Asamoa

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa says his party has no intention to respond to Russia after refusing to accept that their invasion of Ukraine is harming Ghana’s economy.



“We [NPP party] don’t have time to argue on this,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have both said that the war ensuing between Russia and Ukraine has a direct effect on Ghana’s economy and all other sectors.



But Russia says Ghana cannot blame it for its current economic challenges in spite of the global meltdown due to the Vladimir Putin-led attack on Ukraine.



The Russian Embassy in Ghana in a series of tweets on Tuesday, 19th April 2022 said that Ghana is responsible for its own economic problems.



“The Embassy took notice of the increased number of news articles somehow or other accusing Russia of all negative trends in agricultural markets, gloomy prospects in terms of access of food and huge losses of farmers,” the embassy tweeted.



“The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice. Food prices started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022.



“This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials and transportation services, including freight in the post-COVID recovery period,” it added.



When asked to comment on the issue, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said the NPP will not intervene in diplomatic issues between the two countries.



“It’s a state-to-state affair so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will respond to them [Russia] accordingly. It is not the responsibility of the party to respond,” he told host, Akwasi Aboagye.