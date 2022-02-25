Russia’s attack unfortunate, Ghana stands with Ukraine – UN Rep

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity



Ghana calls for calm and ceasefire



Russians' attack will have serious consequences, UN Rep





Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harold Adlai Agyeman, has described Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine as unfortunate and troubling.



He said Ghana fully supports Ukraine as an independent and sovereign nation with internationally recognised borders, citinewsroo.com reported.



Adlai Agyeman said the attack by Russia will have serious implications not only for Ukraine and its immediate neighbours but also for all our countries.





“Ghana unreservedly stands by the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a bona fide Member State of the United Nations, whose membership of this Organization provides for her guarantees over her internationally recognized borders, the same borders with which she joined this Organisation.



“Ghana deeply regrets the decision of the Russian Federation to unilaterally recognise the non-government-controlled regions of Ukraine and to send troops into those regions. We are also deeply concerned by the implications of those decisions, which suggests that the Russian Federation has turned its back on the Minsk Agreements and the path of dialogue required to address any concerns it may have over the implementation of the Agreements and related security concerns,” Agyeman is quoted to have said at the United Nations.



He said the government of Ghana is urging all parties involved in the conflict to remain calm and ceasefire.



“… We remind all parties of the need to respect international law and international humanitarian law, and urge the parties to guarantee unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance in both government and non-government-controlled areas,” he added.



On February 24, 2024, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks. Russian Forces are reported to have fired several missiles into Ukraine, and its personnel are in Ukraine and its territorial waters.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine's military surrender. While the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself."



Russia has said that it is invading Ukraine to free its citizens from a dictatorship. It also accuses Ukraine of developing nuclear weapons. The European Union and other major countries have said that claims are false and are just a pretence for Russia to begin its invasion of Ukraine.