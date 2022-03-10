Russia is obeying God by invading Ukraine – Quotation Master

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master has asserted that the war between Russia and Ukraine was orchestrated by God.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Russians have done nothing wrong as they are only obeying God’s instructions hence, God is wicked for instructing them to do such.”



According to him, anyone in authority who gives the go-ahead for something like this to happen between the two countries is a wicked person so in this case, “God is wicked for supporting this to happen in the first place.”



He explained that because it has been stated in the Bible that whatever that is bound on earth, shall be bound in heaven. “God is very much aware and gave the go-ahead to everything happening between both countries,” he alleged.



“God put Putin in his position to see to it that this happens so, everything is going as planned by God hence people should relax and watch things unfold,” he shared.



