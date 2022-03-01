Russia attacks affecting Ghanaian businesses; address real issues - Dr. Ken Ahorsu

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Dr. Ken Ahorsu, a Senior Research Fellow at the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy, has explained that the war between Russia and Ukraine does not only affect the parties directly, but it also impacts the Ghanaian community, by affecting businesses and the students as well.



He added that the only way forward is to address the real issues, the reason one should look at the need for what is happening is because it could happen in the U.S.A and other parts of the world.



Dr. Ken Ahorsu made these submissions on the GTV Breakfast Show on 28th February 2022.



Dr. Ahorsu again stated that he is urging the government of Ghana, ECOWAS amongst others to play leadership roles by calling on the West and Russia to address the real issues to bring about peace instead of taking sides in the Russian-Ukraine skirmishes.