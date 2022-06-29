Russia-Ukraine war has no effect on fuel prices in Ghana – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, has dismissed the notion that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to the surge in petroleum prices in Ghana.



Mr. Bonsu believes the government is unable to do much about the prices due to the deregulated regime for pricing.



In a one-on-one interview with Kwamina Sam Biney on the Anɔpa Bofoɔ morning show, the former KMA boss added that the government also failed to mitigate the plight of Ghanaians.



“Don’t bring that, never bring Russia-Ukraine in the argument. That is why am always angry.



“In America they have an oil reserve that whenever there’s hike in fuel prices and they don’t want the citizens to be affected, then they bring out the reserves for some months but where is ours?



“We have bulks supply but it doesn’t have any positive effects, so you see what am talking about right?” he argued.



He thus asked Ghanaians to disregard the government’s blame game because their abysmal performance has nothing in common with the Russia-Ukraine war.



According to the NDC flagbearer hopeful, “Some truths are worth saying, so let’s not hide them. Whether it is going wrong or right, let’s just speak out.”



He added that governments inability to meet the demands of teachers, school feeding caterers, NSS personnel and other equally important businesses amid the injection of state funds into the National Cathedral Project is a true reflection of the governance of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Mr. Kojo Bonsu further expressed worry over what he described as ‘hide and seek’ on part of the government towards rendering account of how the COVID-19 state fund was disbursed.