Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana more than warring factions - Sam George suggests

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament has taken a swipe at government's repeated citing of the Russia-Ukraine war as one of the key factors that has occasioned the current economic downturn.



The lawmaker in a social media post intimated that it appeared as though Ghana was even more impacted by the war than the countries involved.



Aside the war, government has also cited the adverse impact of COVID-19 for the economic hurdles and for which reason President Akufo-Addo has ordered Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin talks over a programme with the International Monetary Fund, IMF.



"Seems to me that the Russia-Ukraine war is being fought somewhere in Ghana. We appear to be more affected than Russia and Ukraine combined," Sam George wrote in his July 4, 2022 post.



Other opposition voices who have chastised government for using the war as a main factor to the economic woes of Ghana include MPs Caissel Ato-Forson and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The National Democratic Congress General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has also waded into the issue with the argument that why are other West African countries surviving the war without going to the IMF.



"The government makes it appear as though the war by passed all other African countries and pitched its tent in Ghana," he said in an interview on Okay FM on July 4, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to approach the IMF with a programme for support amid an economic downturn. A team from the Fund is expected in town on July 6 to start engagements to that effect.



Meanwhile, Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed that the President will address the nation over the IMF issue but did not give a specific date.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.











