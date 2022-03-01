Russia-Ukraine war: Some Ghanaians do not want to come back home - Minister

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaians residing in war-torn Ukraine have indicated their unwillingness to come back home, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchway has disclosed.



According to the Minister, government is willing to evacuate Ghanaian nationals who are willing to return home at no cost to the beneficiaries.



Speaking at a Press Conference held in Accra on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, to update parents of Ghanaian students on efforts made by government to evacuate them from Ukraine, the Minister said: “As at 5 PM on February 28, an estimated number of 527 Ghanaian nationals have crossed the Ukrainian border to various neighbouring countries and they will soon be with us in Ghana as long as they are willing to be evacuated, it will be at no cost to them.



“I say that because there are some who have indicated that they do not wish to come back home. So after a couple of days, they will be on their own because government cannot cover those people forever.”



The Minister further revealed that efforts are being made to ensure that all Ghanaian students in Ukraine are taken out of the country to a safe place to facilitate their return home.



“What we are covering is to pick them to a safe place to bring them back home as many of you parents have indicated that you want your children back home, so government will do that,” the Minister added.