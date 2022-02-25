Russia-Ukraine war: It is becoming difficult to evacuate Ghanaians – Ayorkor Botchwey

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said it is becoming difficult to evacuate Ghanaians living in Ukraine.



According to the Minister, government is engaging the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Ghanaians in Ukraine are safe.



Addressing journalists in Accra following the crisis in Ukraine, the Minister said: “We are all awaiting what will happen, and for us, this morning we’re trying to figure out what to do with our nationals who are resident in Ukraine.



“It is becoming difficult from where we sit to move them so we need to ensure that they are safe and they are keeping safe. We are engaged very much on this.”



Ghanaian Students studying in Ukraine are yet to be evacuated after calls on the government to evacuate them after Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine.



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) want the government to as a matter of urgency safeguard the Ghanaian students from any impending danger.



There are about 1200 Ghanaian students in Ukraine according to the president of the Ukraine chapter of NUGS, Philip Bobie Ansah.



Apart from the students there are also some Ghanaians in Ukraine whose safety have been threatened by the impending war between Russia and Ukraine.



