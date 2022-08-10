Russia-Ukraine war: Ghana, other African must help us win the ‘war of truth’ – Ukraine President

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ghana and other African countries to help dispel the lies being told by Russia as reasons for attacking his country.



According to President Zelenskyy, the accusations being made by Russia that Ukraine is habouring nuclear weapons and that its citizens are naxists are false, because the people of Ukraine are peace-loving people.



In his first interview with African journalists, the Ukrainian invited African media to his country for them to come and witness for themselves the kind of people Ukrainians are.



“Today, it is more important to win the information war. This is a war of truth that comes from the journalists of Ukraine, the international networks, from you. All journalists must tell the truth, not spread misinformation the Russian Federation’s narratives carry, but the truth of what is really happening here.



“If there is an opportunity, please, I invite journalists from the African continent to come to Ukraine, and see what kind of people we are. You will see what is going on, you will see where the war is going. If you are not afraid and have this opportunity and courage, please come. Today, it is important for us and the world to win this war, to convey to every African family that we are peace-loving people,” he said.





He added that “We are not different from you. We may have different educations, may have studied different textbooks, we had different teachers, but we still share the same values with you. It should be clear that Russia is just a colonizer who wants to occupy and destroy our country.”



Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2024, with the claim that it was going on a military exercise to denuclearize and denazify Ukraine.



Aside from the African Content, much of the international community has heavily condemned Russia for its actions in Ukraine, with any countries imposing economic sanctions against Russia, Russian individuals, or companies.



According to the Office of the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) about 11,544 civilian casualties have been recorded with 5,024 killed and 6,520 injured since the war began.



Reports also indicate that more than 6.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country to other countries in Europe while some 8 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.



Read the press release on President Zelenskyy's encounter with the African media below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/BOG