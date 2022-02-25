Russia-Ukraine rift has serious implications on Ghana – Security Analyst

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Foreign policy and security analyst, Adib Saani, says the current rift between Russia and Ukraine is likely to have dire consequences on Ghana’s economy.



The statement by the security analyst comes after reports of attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure across Ukraine, and Russian convoys entering from all directions went viral.



The attack by Russia comes after months of tension between the two countries while diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem have been futile.



Atinka News’ source in Ukraine says that they heard strong blasts in the capital Kiev, as well as Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.



They also confirmed that there have been blasts in the southern port city of Odesa.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reported to have said on Wednesday that Russia is attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards in a brief televised address to the nation.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly called for martial law and pledged victory.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Foreign policy and security analyst, Adib Saani noted that the attack will have implications on Ghana and other countries since Russia and Ukraine are two of the most powerful countries in the world.



He maintained that even though Russian President, Vladimir Putin, revealed that the attack is a peacekeeping force and not an invasion, it was still within the territory of Ukraine and so it is equal to violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine.



“As we are all aware that Ghana is not self-reliant and is very much dependent on international relationships with other countries, any issue in other parts of the world has serious implications in Ghana and other countries as well. The issue will go a long way to affect remittances into the country. Petroleum products and a whole lot will be affected,” he added.