Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ablakwa meets Ghanaian students in Romania

Ablakwa is in Romania



He visited Ghanaian students who escaped the Russia-Ukraine conflict



He lauded Ahmed Tijani Abubakr for his consular services



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, is currently in Bucharest, Romania to visit Ghanaian students who escaped from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



According to him, the visit will allow him to closely assess the conditions of the students and understand better their unique perspective of how Ghana can be more helpful to them.



Sharing pictures with the students on his Facebook timeline on Wednesday evening, Ablakwa wrote:



"This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine.



"The visit affords me the opportunity to closely assess their conditions and to better understand from their unique perspective how our nation can be more helpful to them as I engage them directly."



The North Tongu MP explained further, "I do this not merely because it is a constitutional imperative of oversight imposed on parliamentarians; there is a higher obligation of our common humanity and nationhood.



"Romania now hosts the largest number of Ghanaian students — an estimated 200, expected to be evacuated to Ghana," he said. "I have been greatly inspired by the amazing stories of survival and resilience as narrated by our heroic compatriots."



He lauded Ahmed Tijani Abubakr of Ghana's diplomatic mission in Prague "for his impressive consular services which have been praised by the students."



The NDC MP continued: "the Romanians have been awesome with their exceptional kindness. Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude.



"It gave me great pleasure to host our courageous compatriots to lunch, convey messages of hope for a brighter future, and to make a modest donation into the NUGS-Ukraine welfare account.



"I assured our much-cherished compatriots that the entire nation led by the government is with them in prayers and solidarity. Evacuations shall continue and we would also never forget their colleagues who remain trapped in Ukraine, particularly those in the city of Sumy.



"Together, as one nation with a common humanity, we shall ensure the complete protection and rehabilitation of our beloved citizens," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's post concluded.







