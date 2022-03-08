Russia-Ukraine conflict: 54 more Ghanaians arrive home

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some 54 Ghanaian nationals who were caught in the Russian invasion of Ukraine have arrived home from Romania, where they sheltered.



They arrived Monday morning at the Kotoka International Airport.



On March 1, 2022, the first batch of Ghanaians who held in the crossfire returned home through efforts of the foreign affairs ministry.



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has revealed that fifteen Ghanaian students have refused to return to Ghana, although government has provided air tickets for their trip.



The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they were not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage”, he disclosed.



He also added that, the students communicated their decision to stay on Thursday, March 3, 2021; after government had paid for their tickets.



Explaining the basis of their refusal to return home, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong, disclosed that, the students have been given various offers in Hungary for them to continue their education.



He said, there are schools in Hungary, who have expressed their willingness to offer accommodation and tuition to the Ghanaian students, hence their refusal to join the evacuation flight. The Minister added that, the parents of some of these students have approved their wards’ decisions not to return to Ghana.