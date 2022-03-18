Russia-Ukraine conflict: 226 Ghanaians evacuated – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Russia invades Ukraine



Government of Ghana evacuates citizens from Ukraine



Some Ghanaians refusing to be evacuated, says government



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that it has successfully evacuated some two hundred and twenty-six (226) Ghanaian citizens from Ukraine.



Further to the exercise to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine, the ministry in a statement said most citizens in the country who are yet to arrive in Ghana have already left Ukraine.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Ukraine is progressing steadily. To date, the Government of Ghana has facilitated the evacuation of a total of two hundred and twenty-six (226) Ghanaians to Ghana.



“The evacuees, mostly students, were received upon arrival by various Government officials, including officials from the Ministry of Foreign A fairs and Regional Integration as well as others from the Mental Health Authority, who offered psycho-social support to our distressed compatriots,” the ministry said.



“Most Ghanaians in Ukraine, including those under siege, have reportedly left to neighbouring countries; so far, the Ministry has not been notified of any tragic loss of life or serious injury to our compatriots,” the ministry added.



While emphasizing its close monitoring of events in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the unwillingness of some Ghanaians to return home despite the government’s readiness to facilitate the same.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration notes with concern that, against the backdrop of the prevailing situation and notwithstanding the readiness of the Government of Ghana to airlift home our compatriots who have fled from the Ukrainian crisis, some of them are unwilling to return to Ghana,” the ministry said.



Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in what has been described by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as a “special military” exercise.



The Government of Ghana, since the invasion, has embarked on efforts to evacuate citizens of the country who are in Russia.



