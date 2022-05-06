'Running mate slot not the preserve of men' - Mahama's aide backs Prof. Jane Naana

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama expected to declare candidacy for 2024 polls



Mahama expected to maintain running mate from 2020 polls



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang makes case for women empowerment



Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has waded into the eligibility criteria for running mates in presidential contests.



According to her, the slot is not the preserve of men, a position affirming her support for former running mate to Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



"Running mate slot not the preserve of men," she wrote in a Facebook comment on the timeline of journalist Bridget Otoo.



Otoo, who is known to be a supporter of Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, had shared a Radio XYZ story in which Prof. Opoku-Agyemang makes a case for women running for high political office.



“It is us [Ghanaians] who think it [the running mate slot] is reserved for men. We should know it is human terrain,” she said.



She continued, “When we look at our history, we have suffered a lot: from slavery to other sufferings in recent times. Women are an integral part of the history of the country.”



In response to her views, Otoo wrote: "I agree. But why would anyone want to change her? She’s an over qualified competent woman.



"Scandal free and has restored confidence and rallied women to believe in the NDC and increased the love for John Mahama. Any attempt to change her would be a disaster! Who doesn’t want a scandal free person?" the journalist added.



Months back, former Attorney General and NDC stalwart Obed Asamoah, questioned the value the professor brought to the John Mahama ticket in the 2020 polls but in the same interview, she stated that she respected the view but disagreed with it.



“I also heard it. He is an elder and even if I’m a child I won’t banter with him. Everyone and how he looks at things. A contest has its own rules and dynamics. Sometimes it is even the case that you are not the one he wanted to come [for the running mate slot]...



“...Everyone and how they see things. So maybe he [Dr. Obed Asamoah] was expecting me to do something that I didn’t do. Maybe it was just a genuine disappointment he was expressing. For motives, you can’t tell. The head is not like a pawpaw for it to be opened, as the adage says.”



