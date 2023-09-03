Running mate saga: No fake news can divert Mahama’s attention – Clement Apaak to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot divert the attention of former President John Mahama with fake news.



Responding to fake news in circulation on the running mate issues for the former President, the Builsa South lawmaker disclosed that Mr. Mahama is focused and cannot be distracted in anyway.



“The outgoing corrupt, reckless, galamsey NPP has been exposed. John Mahama has made no comment anywhere about Prof or a running mate. JM will announce his running mate at the right time in consultation with NEC," he said.



“Let the looting enterprise know that fake stories won’t divert our attention. We are focused on exposing their terrible deeds and despicable record,” Dr. Apaak reiterated.



The Builsa South MP in an earlier statement has advised activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on exposing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government rather than who partners with former President John Mahama for the 2024 elections.



This comes on the back of a number of interest groups and individuals coming up with names and engaging in publicities for the possible running mate to former President John for the 2024 presidential elections.



But, the Builsa South lawmaker says any effort to push someone on the former President will be an exercise in futility.



“NDC activists should focus their energies at exposing the reckless, corrupt, galamsey Nana Addo/Bawumia NPP gov’t; taking up and leading efforts to make the case as to why our party is the only option; galvanize our base and help reconcile fallouts from constituency, regional, national and parliamentary primary elections.



“Any effort to push anyone, with the hope that that person will catch John Dramani Mahama’s eye to be made his running mate is an exercise in futility,” Dr. Apaak indicated in a statement copied to Starrfm.com.gh.



He continued: “JM is the most experienced politician in our party and in Ghana today. He is the only person to have been selected a running mate by a Flagbearer, who himself as a Flagbearer has selected a running mate.”



According to Dr. Apaak, the former President cannot be influenced in any way in the selection of his running mate ahead of the 2024 General Election.



“Consequently, he knows what he wants, and no one can cajole or influence him to select a running mate. He will announce his choice when the time is right, after consulting with NEC,” Dr. Apaak stated.