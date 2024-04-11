Running mate: Constituency chairmen in Ashanti region were allegedly offered GH¢50K to endorse Napo – Aluta

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Juaben constituency, Alex Sarfo Kantanka has alleged that Ashanti regional constituency chairmen have been pressured to sign a petition endorsing Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as the running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Kantanka disclosed that he received a call from the Bantama constituency chairman Fiifi Mensah, urging him to sign the petition to support NAPO as the potential running mate for Dr. Bawumia.



According to him, he expressed his reluctance, stating that such decisions should not be influenced by financial incentives or endorsements from party or constituency chairmen.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on April 9, 2024, Kantanka revealed that he was offered the opportunity to sign the petition along with other constituency chairmen, but he chose to abstain from the process.



The host asked Chairman Aluta, "Is it true that Ashanti regional constituency chairmen have been offered 5 billion old cedis to sign a petition to endorse NAPO as the running mate?"



Chairman Aluta responded "What you asked me is true. About four days ago, I received a call from Chairman Fiifi of Bantama, asking me to come and sign the letter for the discussions that we had.



“He mentioned that the letter was with Joe Carl, the chairman of Nhyiaeso. I agreed to come and sign. On my way to the location, the Kumawu chairman called me to inquire if I had been contacted. I confirmed, but I pretended not to understand the nature of the conversation.”



He stressed that the selection of a running mate should be based on merit and suitability, rather than financial inducements.



"He also mentioned that Fiifi had called him to come and sign. I felt distressed, so I decided not to go, and he did the same.



"The party shouldn't be run based on who can pay money.



"Since I became chairman, I have never encountered a situation where chairmen are supposed to endorse a candidate for the vice presidency as a running mate. Never in my life as an NPP member have I seen such a scenario where the selection of a running mate should be based on the endorsement of party chairmen.



"So, what is going on? It confirms what people are saying. The running mate slot is being given to the highest bidder,” he added.







