Ruling on Deputy Speakers: I will seek review in April - Justice Abdulai

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Plaintiff in the Supreme Court ruling on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Justice Abdulai has reiterated his resolve in seeking a review to the ruling which declared that Deputy Speakers can vote when presiding in the absence of the Speaker.



Speaking on our Current Affairs Programme, FOCUS, all but one of the panelists agreed that a review of the Supreme Court ruling is necessary.



Mr. Abdulai said the review application will be submitted in a month.



He was grateful for the enormous support from colleague lawyers and the public in that regard.



"I am getting a lot of support from a lot of Ghanaians, lawyers across the political divide. Because they know I am going for a review everybody wants to lend their support”.



Mr Abdulai noted that he is aware of the task ahead of him in his quest for a review and made the point in an answer to a question.



“The Supreme Court themselves admitted there is no precedent to this which is why I will not be naive to think that this will be a walk in the park for me, which is why I am taking the trouble to do the best that I can”, he posited.