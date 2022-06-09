Rules and Regulations for NPP national polls released

Politics of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released Rules and Regulations and a timetable for conducting the national executive election.



The election will be held from 15th to 17th July 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The party said “we now know all the delegates who will decide the fate of National Officers Hopefuls. This is a journey of internal elections from Polling Stations, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency and Regional Officers,” a statement issued by Chair of the Council, Nii Ayikoi Otoo said.



“Though initially there were hiccups which gave cause for concern, largely all the internal elections have been held successfully leaving only the highest positions which I believe will also pass off amiably.



“Let us remember that the goal is not to tear ourselves apart and give ammunition to our opponents but to work assiduously to retain power.



“I wish to congratulate all those who emerged victorious at every stage of the contest and to call on all who were not successful to pledge their unflinching support to the Party since the contest is rather about how to break the eight for NPP to hand over to NPP.



“Let us unite to build a strong and impregnable defense of our achievements so that we will remain attractive in 2024.”