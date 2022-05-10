Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Methodist Church dissociates itself from comments made by Rt. Rev Ayensu on Mahama's E-Levy promise



We are not aligned with any political party - Methodist Church



You will not even become president to repeal E-Levy - Ex-Methodist Bishop to Mahama



The Methodist Church has dissociated itself from comments made by one of its retired Bishop, Rt. Rev Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, on former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to the church, it is not associated with any political party and the comments made by R. Bosomtwe Ayensu that attacked Mahama’s promise to repeal the E-Levy were his opinion and not the position of the church.



In a statement it issued on May 10, 2022, the church added that the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, is the official Spokesperson of the Church.



“Our attention has been drawn to some media publications on some statements made by the Rt. Rev Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, a past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese. The said statement which was made during the 25th Annual Synod of the Obuasi Diocese sought to attack the position of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana on the E-Levy.



“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes to notify the General Public that the Presiding Bishop is the official Spokesperson of the Church. We, therefore appeal to our noble friends of the Media not to draw the name of The Methodist Church Ghana into the alleged statements made by the past Bishop and currently the Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the Kumasi Diocese,” portion of the statement issued by the church read.



In response to the promise by the former president, Bishop Ayensu, speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, described the pronouncement by the former president and his opposition party as backward and an attempt to sway voters.



“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power, then such a person will not even win power to abort it,” he said.



He added that Mahama’s promise was merely a political talk, that was meant to deceive Ghanaians into voting for him in the next elections.



