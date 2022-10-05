Royal TV CEO wins Media Personality of the Year at Forty under 40 Awards

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Media mogul and the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Tv, Dr. Amankwaa Agyeman has been adjudged the Best Media Personality of the Year Award at the just-ended 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious award is in recognition of determination and commitment to building the media fraternity as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the communications sector.



Interacting with the media after receiving the all-important honour, Dr Amankwaa Agyeman thanked his entire team and friends for their unconditional support always.



He especially mentioned his wonderful family for always making him feel special.



The award scheme is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited with support from Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Tourism which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



Amankwaa has a Diploma in Journalism and is currently working on a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Social Work at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Additionally, he pursued his education at the London School of Journalism in the UK.



Over 3,500 media professionals have been created nationwide by one of his ideas, Ask Media Training Institute. Among them are independent journalists, content creators, DJs, radio and TV hosts, video editors, and videographers.



